Queen Sofia is in good company following husband King Juan Carlos’ move to the Middle East

Queen Sofiais keeping calm and carrying on with her summer holiday despite her husband former King Juan Carlos I’s decision to leave Spain. Queen Letizia’s mother-in-law stepped out on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with her sister Princess Irene and friends—Dr. Jean Henri Fruchaud and Tatiana Radziwill—for a spot of shopping in Palma de Mallorca. Sofia, dressed in white pants, a colorful printed blouse and face mask, appeared to be in high spirits as the group strolled the streets. King Felipe’s 81-year-old mother was last seen in public on Aug. 5, two days after her husband announced that he was leaving the country.

Queen Sofia of Spain stepped out with her sister and friends on Aug. 19

Earlier this week, the Spanish Royal House revealed that the ex-monarch, who abdicated in favor of his son Felipe in 2014, is currently in the Middle East. “His Majesty the King Don Juan Carlos has instructed the House of His Majesty the King to communicate that on the 3rd of this month of August he moved to the United Arab Emirates, where he remains today,” the palace said.

Following her husband’s decision to move abroad, sources close to the palace confirmed to El País that Queen Sofia will continue to live at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Sofia was not mentioned in Juan Carlos’ letter to his son King Felipe. “Your Majesty, dear Felipe: With the same desire for service to Spain that inspired my reign and in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events in my private life are generating, I wish to express to you my utmost availability to contribute to facilitating the exercise of your functions, from the tranquility and tranquility that requires your high responsibility. My legacy, and my own dignity as a person, is what they demand of me,” Juan Carlos wrote.

The royal’s husband is currently in the United Arab Emirates following his decision to leave Spain

“A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” the letter continued. “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”

Juan Carlos and Sofia have been married for more than 50 years. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s paternal grandparents tied the knot in 1962. The royals are parents to son King Felipe and daughters Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina. Juan Carlos’ move to the UAE came amid him being investigated by Spanish and Swiss authorities.