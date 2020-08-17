Palace confirms where Queen Sofia’s husband King Juan Carlos is following move abroad

Two weeks after former King Juan Carlos I announced that he was leaving Spain, the Royal House has revealed the location of King Felipe’s father. According to HOLA!, Zarzuela Palace confirmed that Queen Sofia’s husband is currently in the United Arab Emirates. “His Majesty the King Don Juan Carlos has instructed the House of His Majesty the King to communicate that on the 3rd of this month of August he moved to the United Arab Emirates, where he remains today,” the palace stated.

Former King Juan Carlos is currently in the United Arab Emirates

As it turns out, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s paternal grandfather has been in the Middle East since he made his shocking announcement to move abroad earlier this month. On Aug. 3, the palace shared Juan Carlos’ letter to his son Felipe, which read: “Your Majesty, dear Felipe: With the same desire for service to Spain that inspired my reign and in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events in my private life are generating, I wish to express to you my utmost availability to contribute to facilitating the exercise of your functions, from the tranquility and tranquility that requires your high responsibility. My legacy, and my own dignity as a person, is what they demand of me.”

“A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” the letter continued. “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”

Queen Sofia’s husband announced his decision to move abroad in August

The 82-year-old royal is currently being investigated by Spanish and Swiss authorities. Sources close to the palace previously confirmed to El País that Juan Carlos’ wife, whom he wed in 1962, will continue to live at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. King Felipe’s mother resurfaced in Palma de Mallorca two days after her husband’s decision to flee the country. Sofia appeared to be in good spirits while shopping with her sister Princess Irene. Later that week, Felipe, Letizia and their two daughters began their annual summer holiday in the Balearic Islands.