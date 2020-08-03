King Felipe of Spain’s father announces he is leaving the country amid financial scandal

King Felipe of Spain’s father, former King Juan Carlos I, is moving abroad. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s paternal grandfather announced his decision to leave the country on Monday in a letter to his son Felipe. “Your Majesty, dear Felipe: With the same desire for service to Spain that inspired my reign and in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events in my private life are generating, I wish to express to you my utmost availability to contribute to facilitating the exercise of your functions, from the tranquility and tranquility that requires your high responsibility. My legacy, and my own dignity as a person, is what they demand of me,” Juan Carlos, 82, began his letter (translated to English).

King Felipe’s father announced he is leaving Spain

“A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” he continued. “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”

The letter did not mention whether Juan Carlos’ wife Queen Sofia, 81, will be moving abroad as well, though Queen Letizia’s mother-in-law was photographed in Palma de Mallorca last month. The palace noted that Felipe wants to emphasize the “historical importance” that his father’s reign represents and wants to “reaffirm the principles and values on which it is based, within the framework of our Constitution and the rest of the legal system.” Juan Carlos withdrew from public life last year.

Queen Letizia’s father-in-law withdrew from public life in 2019

In June, Spain’s supreme court prosecutor opened an investigation into Juan Carlos’ connection with a high-speed train contract in Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters. A statement read: “This investigation focuses, precisely, on establishing or discarding the criminal relevance of deeds that happened after June 2014, when the King Emeritus was no longer protected by inviolability.” Felipe renounced his family inheritance in March. Queen Letizia’s husband said, “The Crown must (...) ensure the dignity of the Institution, preserve its prestige and observe an upright, honest and transparent conduct, as befits its institutional function and social responsibility.”

Juan Carlos is also being investigated by Swiss authorities following reports he allegedly received millions from Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said (via AP News) last month that he was “disturbed” by the financial scandal surrounding Juan Carlos. The former monarch abdicated in favor of his son Felipe in 2014. When Sofia’s husband announced his intention to abdicate, he said, “A new generation must be at the forefront... younger people with new energies.”