Spanish Princess’ sisterly love on display during summer vacation

Infanta Sofia is getting by with a little help from her big sister Princess Leonor. The Spanish Princess’ sweet sisterly bond was on display one day after King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s youngest daughter injured herself at Marivent Palace. Leonor sweetly held on to her younger sibling’s hand as they strolled the streets of Petra, Palma de Mallorca on Monday. The 14-year-old future Queen was seen lending her younger sister a helping hand as they walked down steps together. Sofia, 13, also used a crutch during the outing. The teenage Princess reportedly suffered an accident on Sunday at the royal family’s summer residence. While Sofia did not go to the hospital, she was treated with five stitches, per HOLA!.

Leonor held on to her sister Sofia’s hand while out in Petra on Aug. 10

The royals began their annual vacation in Palma de Mallorca over the weekend. The monarchs and their daughters visited the birthplace and museum of Junípero Serra Ferrer, an 18th century Franciscan friar, on Monday. The sisters kicked off their summer holiday on a stylish note. Leonor wore a tropical print dress from Mango on Aug. 10, while Sofia donned a $45.90 white Zara jumpsuit.

The future Queen helped her younger sibling down steps

The royal sisters continued to wow with their summer fashion again on Tuesday. Leonor made a floral statement wearing a printed dress from Sfera. Meanwhile, Sofia opted for a black and white gingham number by Stradivarius. The siblings twinned styling their locks up in ponytails and sporting designer sneakers: Leonor in Carolina Herrera and Sofia in BOSS footwear.

Sofia stepped out with her crutch again on Aug. 11

On Aug. 11, the royal family of four visited the Naüm Socio-Educational Center in the neighborhood of Son Roca, Mallorca, where they toured the center and held meetings with workers and students. Project Naüm supports socially disadvantaged people in the Son Roca neighborhood. Sofia again stepped out with her handy crutch for the engagement. Letizia, Felipe, and their daughters will be touring the Balearic Islands during their holiday to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

