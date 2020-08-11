Why Queen Letizia’s daughter Infanta Sofia is using a crutch

Infanta Sofia’s summer vacation got off to a rough start. King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s youngest daughter was seen walking with a crutch and sporting a bandage on her leg Monday as the Spanish royal family visited the birthplace and museum of Junípero Serra Ferrer, an 18th century Franciscan friar, in Petra, Palma de Mallorca. According to HOLA!, Sofia suffered an accident at Marivent Palace, the royals’ summer residence, on Sunday. While she didn’t go to the hospital, the 13-year-old Princess’ injury required five stitches.

Princess Leonor gave her sister Infanta Sofia a helping hand on Aug. 10

Leonor looked every bit the doting big sister as she lent Sofia a helping hand during the royals’ outing on Aug. 10. The future Queen, 14, wore a tropical print dress from Mango. Meanwhile, Sofia’s injury was on display in a short white Zara jumpsuit, which retails for $45.90. Letizia looked equally summer-ready donning a red sleeveless Adolfo Domínguez midi dress. The textured belted design is currently on sale for $249. The Queen completed her ensemble with a pair of Uterqüe espadrille wedges. The family of four protected themselves from the novel coronavirus wearing matching face masks.

The Spanish royals began their annual vacation in Palma de Mallorca over the weekend. Much like Letizia and Felipe’s tour of Spain’s autonomous communities earlier this summer, the royals will be touring the Balearic Islands to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously reported that Letizia, Felipe, Leonor and Sofia will be breaking tradition this year and won’t be posing for their summer photocall like they usually do.

The young Spanish Princess reportedly injured herself at Marivent Palace

The royal family’s holiday comes on the heels of former King Juan Carlos’ decision to leave Spain. Felipe’s father announced last week that he was moving abroad amid his financial scandal. In a letter to his son, Juan Carlos wrote, “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”