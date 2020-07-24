Spanish Princesses raid each other’s closets

Siblings are all too familiar with the phrase “what’s yours is mine”…even the royal ones. While Queen Letizia’s daughters are Princesses, they share clothing like any other pair of sisters. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia never fail to impress with their fashion whether they’re debuting a new outfit, recycling or raiding each other’s closets for their outings. The latter was the case this week. In Merida on Thursday, Sofia, 13, stepped out wearing a top that has been worn in the past by her big sister Leonor.

©Getty Images



Princess Leonor wore the top in 2009 while in Palma de Mallorca

The striped Massimo Dutti blouse was seen on Leonor, 14, last August when the Spanish royals attended the 38th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup in Palma de Mallorca. Just last month, Sofia whipped the top out as she and Leonor participated in their first official video call at Madrid’s Zarzuela Palace with their parents.

The blue Massimo Dutti number isn’t the only wardrobe piece that the royal sisters share. In October of 2019, Leonor enjoyed an outing to the ballet with her mother and sister to watch Giselle at the Teatro Real wearing a long-sleeve black and white patterned top, which Sofia was pictured wearing in 2018 at the Teatro Real as well.

©GC Images



Infanta Sofia stepped out in her older sister’s blouse on July 23, 2020 in Merida

There’s no denying the Spanish Princesses are on their way to becoming royal style icons like their mother. The sisters showed off their chic summer style as they made their debut on Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s tour of Spain’s autonomous communities this week. Both Leonor and Sofia sported dresses from Zara on Wednesday for the International Festival of Classical Theatre of Mérida.

The future Queen donned a floral design and pink SarahWorld espadrilles, while Sofia recycled her $49.90 white textured weave dress from the popular Spanish retailer. Perhaps we’ll see the siblings swap the dresses down the road, but for now, we’ll continue to keep an eye out for the (royal) sisterhood of the traveling tops!