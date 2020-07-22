Spanish Princesses make royal tour debut in style wearing Zara

Sisters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia made a fashionable duo as they stepped out on Wednesday, July 22, for their first appearance on their parents’ tour of Spain’s autonomous communities. The Spanish Princesses joined their mom Queen Letizia and dad King Felipe at the International Festival of Classical Theatre of Mérida in the capital of Extremadura, Spain. The royal siblings both sported stylish summer dresses from Zara for the outing. Leonor, 14, wore a chic floral print design from the Spanish retailer, which she teamed with pink SarahWorld espadrilles—as identified by one eagle-eyed royal fan account—while styling her golden locks down in loose waves.

©GTres



Queen Letizia’s daughters looked stylish in Zara summer dresses

Sofia, 13, recycled her $49.90 white textured weave dress, which she wore last month to a flamenco show with her family. The King and Queen’s youngest daughter completed her look with a pair of gold flats from Pretty Ballerinas and wearing her hair down. Felipe complemented Sofia wearing white pants with a green button-down shirt. Meanwhile, Letizia sparkled donning a star patterned midi dress from the Spanish brand Poète and black Macarena espadrille wedges. The sleeveless number showed off the Queen’s tan, toned arms. The royal foursome each sported blue face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

Llegada de los Reyes, la Princesa de Asturias y la Infanta Sofía a Mérida. https://t.co/aOPUi7By8bpic.twitter.com/GzTQTtAw7l — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) July 22, 2020

The monarchs and Spanish Princesses were greeted with warm cheers and applause upon their arrival. The outing marked the first time that Leonor and Sofia have joined Letizia and Felipe on their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities, which they kicked off last month in the Canary Islands. The royal couple has been traveling around the country to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit on Wednesday, Letizia, Felipe, Leonor, and Sofia toured the National Museum of Roman Art and watched Antígona at the Roman Theatre of Mérida. The International Festival of Classical Theatre of Mérida is the oldest classical theater festival held in Spain and is considered to be the most important in its kind. The 66th edition of the festival, which dates back to 1933, opened on Wednesday. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s festival is smaller than usual and is being held with safety and protection protocols that have been set by health authorities.