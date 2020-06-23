Queen Letizia looks summer-ready in affordable Zara dress for trip to the beach

Queen Letizia of Spain made a less than $40 dress look like a million bucks. The mom of two stunned during her trip to the Canary Islands on Tuesday, June 23, stepping out in a fresh and summery dress from Zara. The green v-neck midi frock features contrast fabric detail and ecru polka dots. The wide armhole sleeves of the dress showed off Letizia’s toned arms. The stylish design originally retailed for $89.90, but has been marked down to $39.99. The 47-year-old Queen completed her summer-ready ensemble with canvas espadrille wedges by Spanish label Macarena and a chic ponytail.

Letizia looked chic in a Zara dress on June 23

Letizia and her husband King Felipekicked off the first of their planned visits to all the autonomous communities in the Canary Islands by visiting the Pérez Galdós House-Museum in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (the capital of Gran Canaria, one of Spain‘s Canary Islands). The monarchs toured Spanish author Benito Pérez Galdós’ former home-turned-museum on the first day of it’s reopening as Spain continues to ease lockdown restrictions. The King and Queen wanted to stop by the museum house to celebrate the centennial of Benito.

Paseo de los Reyes por la playa de Las Canteras en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria @PresiCan@AyuntamientoLPA@GranCanariaCabhttps://t.co/bS8sa7qYDQpic.twitter.com/ylKykO0Om2 — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) June 23, 2020

Letizia and Felipe took precaution wearing face masks during the outing. The King also gave a well-wisher an elbow bump rather than handshake while strolling the streets. Later in the day, the royals paid a visit to Las Canteras beach and walked the promenade, sans masks. “What a pleasure it gives me to see a little atmosphere on the beach,” Felipe said. Letizia added, “It’s wonderful.” The couple received a warm reception from the locals with one cheering, “Long live the King.”

King Felipe gave a well-wisher an elbow bump

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s parents also met with representatives from the Canary Islands’ tourism sector. “We have to raise our spirits and we have to, together, with the aid that is necessary with European solidarity, begin to lift the country again,” the King said. “We are recovering, facing a very difficult situation, a very steep uphill, in order to make a real recovery in the economy, social needs and expectations for the future.”

Letizia and Felipe plan on visiting all of the autonomous communities in the Canary Islands to support the recovery of social, economic and citizen activity following the COVID-19 pandemic.