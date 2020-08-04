Queen Letizia, King Felipe and Spanish Princesses to enjoy annual vacation amid pandemic

Queen Letizia and King Felipe spent a large part of their summer promoting tourism throughout Spain in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the royals and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, are preparing for their upcoming vacation. As in previous years, the Spanish royals will be traveling to Palma de Mallorca. King Felipe, Letizia and the Spanish Princesses traditionally spend their summer holidays at Marivent Palace, where they pose for their annual photocall. According to HOLA!, the royals are due to arrive later this week, Aug. 7 or 8. King Felipe’s mother Queen Sofia is already on the island. The 81-year-old royal is no doubt looking forward to the arrival of her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters.

©JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images



Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their daughters traditionally spend their summer holidays at Marivent Palace

Letizia and Felipe visited the Balearic Islands in June as part of their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. During their holiday, HOLA! reports that Letizia and Felipe will continue to support the different social and economic sectors that have been affected by the novel coronavirus.

The Spanish monarchs and Princesses are starting their vacation a little later than usual. This summer is certainly different compared to last year’s for Leonor, 14, and Sofia, 13. The sisters attended summer camp in the states before reuniting with Letizia and Felipe for their vacation in Palma. Instead, this year, Leonor and Sofia have stepped out with their parents on different occasions to pay tribute to COVID-19 victims. The Princesses also traveled to Mérida with their mom and dad as part of their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities.

©Getty Images



The royal family’s trip follows former King Juan Carlos’ decision to leave Spain

The royal family’s upcoming getaway follows Felipe’s father former King Juan Carlos’ decision to leave Spain. On Monday, Queen Sofia’s husband announced in a letter to his son that he is moving abroad amid his financial scandal. Juan Carlos wrote, “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.” Felipe’s mother will reportedly not be joining her husband. Sources close to the palace confirmed to El País that Queen Sofia will continue to live at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.