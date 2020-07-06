Spanish Princesses step out for somber occasion with Queen Letizia and King Felipe

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain joined their parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe for a service in honor of COVID-19 victims. The Spanish Princesses accompanied the King and Queen to Madrid’s Almudena Cathedral (Santa María la Real de La Almudena) for the mass on Monday, July 6. Letizia and her daughters coordinated in black for the somber occasion. Leonor, 14, donned a dress, currently on sale for $54.22, that featured a flared skirt from the Spanish brand Poète, while Sofia, 13, wore a belted BOSS shirtdress, according to a Letizia style fan account. The sisters twinned wearing pointed black flats and styling their long tresses down straight.

Letizia looked sophisticated in a pencil skirt with a long-sleeve blouse tucked in. King Felipe complemented his wife and daughters wearing a black tie with his navy suit. The royal family, who were all sporting face masks, took their seats in the front row of the cathedral.

Monday isn't the first time Leonor and Sofia have honored COVID-19 victims. The sisters stepped out for the first time amid the pandemic in May to pay tribute to the thousands of individuals who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus by partaking in a moment of silence with Letizia and Felipe at Zarzuela Palace.

The Spanish royals wore face masks to the mass in Madrid

Leonor and Sofia also recorded a moving message for the children of Spain back in April. “Like millions of kids, we have been in lockdown for a month due to this pandemic, not being able to go to school and trying to carry on the best we can,” Leonor said. “You don’t need to be a grown up to be aware of the incredible difficulties we are going through in Spain and other countries,” Sofia continued.

Leonor, who is first in line to the Spanish throne, acknowledged that many children have lost relatives due to the pandemic. Sofia said, “This is why we want to say thank you to all the people who are helping out and looking after us in so many ways.” “You are all important. Thank you. We send you a hug with all our love,” Leonor added. Sofia wrapped the video saying, “I hope all this ends soon.”