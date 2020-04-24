Queen Letizia’s daughters Leonor and Sofia make first joint speech - and it’s so emotional!

Dressed in simple shirts and with their blonde hair loose, Queen Letizia’s daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia surprised royal watchers on April, 24 with an emotional message. The pretty girls made their debut joint speech especially for Spanish children - who are going through a tough time at them moment as coronavirus brings the world to a halt.

“Hello,” says the future queen of Spain followed by her younger sister, “Like millions of kids, we have been in lockdown for a month due to this pandemic, not being able to go to school and trying to carry on the best we can.” The camera then focuses on her 12-year-old sister who continues the message: “You don’t need to be a grown up to be aware of the incredible difficulties we are going through in Spain and other countries.” Looking confident in front of the camera, Princess Leonor somberly continues: “Many children have lost their grandparents, family members, they are having a very hard time.” “This is why,” adds Sofia, “ we want to say thank you to all the people who are helping out and looking after us in so many ways.” With both sisters in the same shot, Leonor points out that, “you all are important, thank you, we send all our love and support.” To end the emotional video, Princess Leonor expresses what people around the world are all thinking: “I hope all this ends soon.”

©casarealdeespaña



The Spanish princesses chose similar outfits but in different colors, pink for Leonor and blue for Sofia