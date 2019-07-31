Queens Letizia and Sofia enjoy movie date with Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

Disney’s The Lion King is so nice, Queen Sofia has seen it twice…this week! King Felipe of Spain's mother returned to the Rívoli Aficine theater in Palma de Mallorca on Thursday, August 1, to watch the live-action remake, again, this time with her daughter-in-law Queen Letizia, and granddaughters Princess Leonor, 13, and Infanta Sofía, 12, who just arrived to the island for their annual summer vacation. The royals appeared to be in good spirits as they smiled for the cameras while leaving the theater.

©GTres



The Spanish royals were all smiles as they left the theater on August 1

Letizia, 46, looked effortlessly stylish wearing a green jumpsuit that showed off her toned arms, while her young daughters were dressed down in white tops, summery pants and sneakers. Sofia, on the other hand, made a colorful splash donning a flowly blue blouse, which teamed nicely with her white and blue tie-dye-like pants.

The girls' day outing comes two days after the 80-year-old royal watched the Disney flick with two of her other granddaughters, Victoria de Marichalar and Irene Urdangarín. "The film is very beautiful," Sofia told photographers after the film on Tuesday.

©GettyImages



The Spanish royals visited the Palma Yacht Club on August 1

Before watching the movie on Thursday, Letizia and her girls, as well as King Felipe, attended the fifth day of the 38th Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup at the Palma Yacht Club. The Spanish royals officially began their summer vacation in Palma this week. King Felipe and his family traditionally summer at Marivent Palace on the island.

Prior to their vacation in Palma, Leonor and Sofía spent their summer attending camp in the United States. The royals are expected to pose in the coming days for their annual summer photo call. At last year's photo session, Sofía opened up after their camp experience telling reporters, “We had so much fun,” adding, “We played lots of sports and met many kids from other countries.”