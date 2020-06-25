Queen Letizia continues her stylish summer dress streak

Queen Letizia’s summer wardrobe is full of one stylish dress after another. The 47-year-old royal continued her tour of Spain with husband King Felipe on Thursday wowing in a green flowy number. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mom recycled her floral print Maje dress for her visit to the Balearic Islands. The chic frock, which she first wore last July, features a v-neck, asymmetric hem and smocking at the waist. The ever-stylish royal completed her summery look with $169 Mint and Rose espadrilles and gold hoop earrings. Letizia beat the heat sweeping her brunette tresses up into a ponytail.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia looked summer-ready in a green Maje dress

The Queen and King, who dressed smart in a white button-down shirt, blue trousers and grey jacket, began their visit in Majorca at the Iberostar Cristina hotel, where the Iberostar Group has launched a plan to offer free accommodation to employees and relatives in order to test the effectiveness of the hotel’s health protocols against COVID-19 prior to reopening to tourists. The royal couple also held meetings, while practicing social distance, with representatives from the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, CCOO, UGT and the hotel associations and federations of the Balearic Islands.

In addition to their various meetings in Palma, Letizia and Felipe also visited the beach. The monarchs were seen strolling along a promenade waving at beachgoers. The couple had face masks on hand for portions of their walk. The King and Queen are no strangers to the island. Letizia, Felipe and their two daughters traditionally enjoy annual holidays in Palma de Mallorca at their summer residence Marivent Palace.

©Getty Images



The Spanish monarchs greeted beachgoers in Palma de Mallorca

The King and Queen kicked off their tour of all of Spain’s autonomous communities on Tuesday in the Canary Islands. The mom of two stunned in a Zara dress and another pair of espadrille wedges for her trip earlier this week. The royals are visiting autonomous communities to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to raise our spirits and we have to, together, with the aid that is necessary with European solidarity, begin to lift the country again,” King Felipe said on Tuesday. “We are recovering, facing a very difficult situation, a very steep uphill, in order to make a real recovery in the economy, social needs and expectations for the future.”