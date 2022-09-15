Rafael Nadal shares touching message following Roger Federer’s retirement

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have one of sports biggest and best rivalries. The two have played each other numerous times, winning, losing, and everything in between. Following Federer’s retirement from the sport, Nadal took to Instagram to share a sweet message of comeraderie.

The post features photos of Nadal and Federer over the years, standing alongside each other and holding different trophies. “Dear Roger, my friend and rival,” he wrote. “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court. We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.”

“For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you.” Nadal concluded his message with their next meeting place, the Laver Cup. “I’ll see you in London.”

Currently, Nadal ranks first and Federer ranks third on the men’s all-time list for Grand Slam titles. Nadal is 36 years old while Federer is 41, a small difference yet one that matters in professional sports.