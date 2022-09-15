Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis; will play professionally one last time at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer has announced his retirement! The 41-year-old tennis player and former Wimbledon champion will play professionally one last time at the Laver Cup. Federer —known for winning 20 Grand Slams — took to social media to share with his fans his plans to part ways with the sport. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” the athlete began.
“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years,” he noted. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”
“The Laver Cup, next week in London, will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” he added.
“This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible,” he wrote.
Roger thanked his wife, his 13-year-old twin girls, Myla and Charlene Federer, and eight-year-old twin boys, Lenny and Leo Federer, for their love and support. “I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She had warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over eight months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years,” he highlighted.
“I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on the strands is a feeling I will cherish forever.”
“The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as it I’ve already lived a full lifetime. I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries,” he added.
“I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive. Through my travels, I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on around the globe. Thank you.”
“So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true.”
“Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you.”