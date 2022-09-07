One of the most internationally recognized tennis superstars Serena Williams recently announced her retirement after playing an exciting match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia at the 2022 U.S. Open. Serena has been an inspiration to so many aspiring athletes. The African-American player went pro at the young age of 14, and since then, she has been ranked among the top players in the world and has won over 20 Grand Slam championships.

Serena Williams has earned her title as a legend. What’s more, she not only ruled the courts with her tennis skills, she also gained attention for bringing her ace fashion to the games with her iconic and stylish outfits. Over the years, she has brought unique looks and styles to the courts. From wearing black sneaker boots and a black dress, a pastel ballerina tutu to standing out with bold, bright colors and patterns.

According to Nike for this last pivotal match in her career, Williams took a hands-on approach to designing her look. “Inspired by graceful competition dresses worn by figure skaters, the embellished bodice and the skirt place Serena in the spotlight and allow her freedom of movement. The skirt includes six layers, a nod to her six previous title wins in Flushing. With a matching jacket and tote, the deep hue and crystal-encrusted bodice refracts light and shines brightly, alluding to the night sky at the tournament..”

For footwear, the 40-year-old athlete wore a custom pair of PE NikeCourt Flare 2, which featured a diamond-encrusted swoosh, which matched her outfit.

©Courtesy



The outfit Serena wore to her last game before retiring. A black dress inspired by figure skates and a pair of customized PE NikeCourt Flare 2

As you can see, Serena Williams doesn’t just wear anything on the courts. During her long and successful career, she has brought her colorful, fun, and unique style and personality to her matches. She took the traditional tennis outfits elevating them with her fashion touch. We can’t wait to see how her passion for fashion continues to grow outside of the Tennis world.

So, as we say goodbye to her on the courts, let’s scroll below to see the evolution of her iconic on-court fashion.