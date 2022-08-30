Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia wear matching looks at the U.S. Open

Serena Williams is having her last dance at the U.S. Open, and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was there to support her mom. On August 29, the 40-year-old tennis global sensation played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

The soon-to-be-retired athlete rocked a black, embellished bodice and tutu skirt by Nike, and her 4-year-old matched with a similar ensemble. Serena completed her look with a pair of Nike and a 1.5-carat, solid gold deubrés spelled out “mama” and “queen” from her brand Serena Williams Jewelry.

©GettyImages



Serena Williams of USA with husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr during the ceremony honoring her career following her first round win on day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam event of the season at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City.

Olympia sat in the stands with her dad Alexis Ohanian, wearing braids with white beads, recreating Serena’s look when she won her first U.S. Open in 1999.

©GettyImages



Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams of USA and their daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr during day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam event of the season at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City.

“It was either her wear beads or me,” Serena told reporters. “I wanted to do it, but I just didn’t have the time. She asks to wear beads a lot. It actually wasn’t my idea, but I was so happy when she had them on. It’s perfect on her.”

Serena recently told TIME magazine that Olympia is happy she will have more time with the tennis player. “Olympia doesn’t like when I play tennis,” Serena told to the publication revealing that when her daughter learned about the news, she replied with a fist-pumping “Yes!” The athlete then added, “That kind of makes me sad. And brings anxiety to my heart. It’s hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, Aw.”