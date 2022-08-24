Serena Williams shares photo of daughter Olympia and Meghan Markle

Friends supporting friends! Serena Williams shared on Tuesday a previously unseen photo of herself with her daughter Olympia and “dear friend” Meghan Markle. The image appears to have been taken in 2019 when the Duchess of Sussex traveled to New York to watch the tennis star play in the US Open.

Serena posted the photo on Instagram, promoting Meghan’s new Spotify podcast, Archetypes. “I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious ❤️,” she captioned the photo.

Serena was Meghan’s first guest on the podcast, which debuted on Aug. 23. “I asked her to come on to talk with me about that dirty, dirty word when it comes to women – ambition,” the Duchess said. During the premiere episode, the pair also reminisced about when they first met.

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle pictured at the US Open in 2019

“Do you remember when we met for the first time? I was thinking about that. Do you remember?” Meghan asked, to which Serena said, “Yeah. At that game, right?”

“It was the same year as the Super Bowl when the Super Bowl was in New York. I had never been before. And then I show up and I see you walking towards someone. And I remember going, ‘Oh my gosh, who’s Serena Williams going to talk to you?’ And I look behind me, and when I turned around, you were there in front of me,” Meghan replied.

The Duchess revealed that they “became such fast friends.”