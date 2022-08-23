Meghan Markle says to expect ‘the real me’ on her podcast

Meghan Markle will be “unfiltered” on her new podcast, Archetypes! In a video to promote the Spotify podcast series, which debuted on Aug. 23, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about what listeners can expect from Archetypes.

“People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know. Certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media, as opposed to: ‘Hey, it’s me,’” Meghan said. “I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered, and yeah, it’s fun.”

She's here ✨ Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex brings us a new podcast. Welcome to Archetypes https://t.co/6qNeebTGxQpic.twitter.com/T9BvTkTAOS — Spotify (@Spotify) August 23, 2022

The premiere episode featured Meghan’s “dear friend” Serena Williams. “I asked her to come on to talk with me about that dirty, dirty word when it comes to women – ambition,” the Suits alum said.

Meghan’s podcast, which is the first podcast series as part of Spotify and Archewell Audio’s multi-year partnership, is “about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.” On the first episode, the Duchess said, “Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we’re going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations – boxes like diva, crazy, the b-word, slut. Some of these words – these labels – are harsh; they’re abrasive. And I want to get to the bottom of where they come from, why they’ve stuck around for so long, and – importantly – how we can move past them.”

“To do all this, I’m going to sit down with some of the smartest, funniest, strongest, most passionate women and people I know. And some that I’ve never met before; I’m making friends along the way, too,” Meghan added. “I’ll be talking to household names, experts, cultural commentators. And they’ve all, in some way or another, borne the brunt of the labels we’ll be picking apart. And of course, I know a thing or two about these labels myself. My hope is that my own lived experience will help other women open up. To reveal the layers that thrive within all of us. And the truth that none of us are alone in this world. That the future is something we get to write together.”