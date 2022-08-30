Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Serena Williams just beat Danka Kovinic 6-3 in her first set of what’s anticipated to be her last U.S. Open. It’s all going down at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows in New York City, and celebrities have been spotted in the stands enjoying the games. Check out pictures of the match along with the stars in the stands.
