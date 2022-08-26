Rafael Nadal is competing at the Grand Slam tournament while his pregnant wife is hospitalized

Rafael Nadal’s wife, Mery Perelló, is in her third trimester (31 weeks), and her pregnancy has coincided with Nadal’s trip to the United States. The beloved Spanish tennis player will play the season’s fourth and last official Grand Slam tournament against Rinky Hijikata. Unfortunately, Mery is hospitalized, and it is unknown if the athlete will go back home.

According to our sister magazine HOLA!, Mery Perelló is not going through anything serious, and she is under observation as a precaution and to avoid complications. She was admitted to the Quirónsalud Palmaplanas hospital in Palma de Mallorca, and her parents and sister-in-law Maribel have been taking care of her.

In October, Rafael and Mery celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and this is the first child of the couple. HOLA! confirmed in mid-June that they would be parents, and a few days later, the tennis player spoke about this good news.

“I don’t know how life changes because I don’t have experience, but I don’t expect this to mean a change in my professional life,” he assured.

The alarms went off at the Roland Garros tournament, where Nadal was able to win his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam - he becomes the oldest champ of the clay-court tournament history.

Even though Rafa made history, all eyes were on his wife, Mery, and her ‘suspicious’ change of style. She was wearing comfortable and loose looks, such as the wide lingerie cut dress that she wore in the stands during the final.