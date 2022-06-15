Rafa Nadal and María Perelló are expecting their first child

It all started as a rumor, and after weeks of intense speculation, ¡HOLA! magazine has been able to confirm that Rafael Nadal and María Francisca Perelló are expecting their first child.

The alarms went off at the Roland Garros tournament, where Nadal was able to win his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam - he becomes the oldest champ of the clay-court tournament history. Even though Rafa made history, all eyes were on his wife, Mery, and her ‘suspicious’ change of style. She was wearing comfortable and loose looks, such as the wide lingerie cut dress that she wore in the stands during the final.

©GettyImages



Maria Francisca Perello, wife of Rafael Nadal of Spain watches from the team box his match against Casper Rudd of Norway during the Singles Final for Men on Court Philippe Chatrier at the 2022 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros

The exclusive pictures leave no room for doubt. Mery reveals her new maternity silhouette in a swimsuit. The tennis player and his wife have traveled the north coast of Majorca aboard their boat, the ‘Great White’ -a fabulous motor catamaran almost twenty-four meters long. The yacht is considered the best in the world of its class.