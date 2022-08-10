First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her

First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open.

“Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in this world,” she captioned the Instagram post. “We’ve all watched you wear the crown of greatness with the kind of humility, grace, and integrity that all of us can aspire to. It has meant so much to follow your journey as an athlete, as a mother, as a business leader, and more. I wish you the best as you evolve into this next chapter. And please know that I’ll always be cheering you on!”

The athlete who ranked the world’s No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks has announced in Vogue’s latest issue that she will “evolve away from tennis.” According to Williams, her retirement decision is to focus on “other things that are important to me.”

The 23-time grand slam winner said she will give her all at the US Open, and after it is over, she will be moving “in a different direction.”

©GettyImages



Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” Serena told Vogue. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis toward other things that are important to me.”

She continued: “Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try.”

“Believe me; I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” Williams explained, referring to her marriage with Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.