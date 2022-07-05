Venus Williams claps back at a reporter asking shady questions about Serena Williams

Venus Williams isn’t here for it! The athlete clapped back to a reporter who asked her and fellow tennis star Jamie Murray shady questions about their siblings.

After winning the mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon, a journalist asked the duo if they had intentions to become better than Serena Williams and Andy Murray. “Are you in it to win it or is it the first target to get past the third round where Serena and Andy became a cropper?” the reporter said.

©BBC



After rolling her eyes, Venus looked at Jamie and asked, “What kind of question is that?”

“We’re in it for a stroll,” she responded, confused. “Like, come on.”

The reporter continued, “Are you in it for the experience, or are you going to go all the way?”

But Venues clapped back, “Are you going to write a good article or just a halfway decent one?” And when the reporter replied, “I’ll do what I usually do,” the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion responded with, “Us too.”

Unfortunately, none of the athletes could continue as they failed to best Alicia Barnett and Jonny O’Mara in the following round.