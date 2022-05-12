Prince & Paris Jackson celebrate “MJ: The Musical” and the start of Broadway season

Paris Jackson and her brother Prince walked the red carpet together. The two attended an event celebrating the show “MJ: The Musical” and the start of the Broadway season.

©GettyImages



Paris looked gorgeous at the event, wearing comfortable sandals.

Paris and Michael posed on the red carpet with their arms around each other. Paris wore a beige long dress that showed off her arm tattoos and wore her hair long, with make up that brought out her features.

©GettyImages



Paris kissed Prince’s cheek as they posed for the cameras.

Prince wore a jacket and jeans and had his hair held back in bun.

“MJ: The Musical” has been a great success, celebrating the music of Michael Jackson. The show is told through the lens of Michael’s 1992 Dangerous tour, showing his work ethic and the story of his life. The show earned 10 Tony nominations this year, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Choreography, Best Direction, and Best Performance by an actor for Myles Frost, who played the role of Jackson and has been one of the most well-received elements in the show.

To celebrate the show’s nominations and achievements, Prince shared an Instagram post and congratulated the people behind it. “Congratulations to “MJ: The Musical” for 10 Tony nominations and congrats to Myles Frost for his nomination for Best Performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical! I’m so proud of y’all and it’s truly well earned!,” he wrote.