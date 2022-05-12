Prince & Paris Jackson celebrate “MJ: The Musical” and the start of Broadway season

Paris Jackson and her brother Prince walked the red carpet together. The two attended an event celebrating the show “MJ: The Musical” and the start of the Broadway season.
Paris and Michael posed on the red carpet with their arms around each other. Paris wore a beige long dress that showed off her arm tattoos and wore her hair long, with make up that brought out her features.
Prince wore a jacket and jeans and had his hair held back in bun.
“MJ: The Musical” has been a great success, celebrating the music of Michael Jackson. The show is told through the lens of Michael’s 1992 Dangerous tour, showing his work ethic and the story of his life. The show earned 10 Tony nominations this year, including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Choreography, Best Direction, and Best Performance by an actor for Myles Frost, who played the role of Jackson and has been one of the most well-received elements in the show.
To celebrate the show’s nominations and achievements, Prince shared an Instagram post and congratulated the people behind it. “Congratulations to “MJ: The Musical” for 10 Tony nominations and congrats to Myles Frost for his nomination for Best Performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical! I’m so proud of y’all and it’s truly well earned!,” he wrote.
This year’s Tony Awards will take place June 12th, in New York’s Radio City Music Hall. They’ll be hosted by Ariana Debose.
Paris Jackson is arguably the most notorious of Michael Jackson’s kids, pursuing a career in music like her father. She’s discussed the influence he has had on her music and how growing up and listening to the songs he liked shaped her into the musician that she is today. “Well, I’m obviously a fan of his music,” she said on the Today Show. “I know all the lyrics to all of the songs and, you know, I will definitely jam out to them.“
“He loved classical music, jazz and hip-hop and R&B and, obviously, the Motown stuff, but also radio’s Top 40. He loved rock music, soft rock, the Beatles,” she said.