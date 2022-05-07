Paris Jackson spends time with Chris Brown on his birthday

Paris Jackson was spotted out in Los Angeles with Chris Brown. The two looked comfortable with each other, with photographers capturing them hugging and saying hello, walking in the same direction.

Jackson and Brown were spotted together in Los Angeles.

Jackson wore a tie-dye dress paired with brown boots. She wore her hair down and had on some jewelry and a bag.

The two met up and headed to a location together.

Brown wore a matching shirt and pants and had his hair dyed blonde, with a red stripe on it. He had sunglasses on and looked happy to see his long-time friend.

Brown is celebrating his 33rd birthday. On Instagram, he shared a clip of himself when he was 2 years old, singing and dancing. His daughter Royalty also shared a couple of videos, in one, singing happy birthday to her dad and in the other, the two of them dancing along to one of his songs. Chris Brown has three kids, including Royalty, 7, Aeko, 2, and Lovely, 10 months.

For her part, Paris Jackson has been busy. This weekend, she shared several photos and videos of herself at a wedding alongside her brother prince, where she was one of the bridesmaids. Before that, Jackson attended an art show hosted by Barron Hilton, Paris Hilton’s brother. Jackson provided the evening’s entertainment, singing some of her songs to an audience made up of a variety of celebrities.