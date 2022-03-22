A musical about Michael Jackson will arrive on Broadway in 2023

Fans of Michael Jackson rejoice as the “King of Pop” will have a Broadway musical. The late star, known for his moonwalk and smash-hit songs, will be remembered across America in a spectacle that is expected to include his repertoire and other tunes from the Jackson 5’s big hits, including “ABC,” “Black or White,” “Blame it on the Boogie,” “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Off the Wall,” “Thriller” and “I’ll Be There.”

According to the Miami Herald, the musical will be presented in 17 cities over two years, starting in 2023.

Michael Jackson performs at the Super Bowl XXVII Halftime show at the Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California.

“We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring this exhilarating show to Chicago and across the United States,“ said producer Lia Vollack in a statement, referring to the first show at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023.

”Chicago is a premier theater and music destination, and we are excited to be able to begin this journey in one of the Nederlander Organization’s most beautiful venues,” Vollack added.

The publication also informed that the producers would announce the additional tour dates and complete cast later this year. Among the stops, the tour will visit the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, from September 26 to October 8, 2023.

The Michael Jackson estate has approved the musical.