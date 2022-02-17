Paris Jackson has a romantic Valentine’s Day date

Paris Jackson is having fun. The singer and actress was photographed having dinner with Michael Bradley, with the two holding hands and arriving in the same car.

©GrosbyGroup



Paris and Michael looked comfortable with each other, holding hands.

The two were spotted outside of Craig’s, a restaurant in Los Angeles that’s a celebrity hot spot. Bradley wore a matching set of cream colored sweatpants and a sweater, paired with some gold chain necklaces. Jackson wore an outfit made out of maroon and brown shades, having on an oversized jacket, a dress and some knee-high cowboy boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Paris and Michael dressed up for the occasion, looking fashionable and relaxed.

Jackson revealed the identity of her date on Valentine’s Day, sharing a look of him via her Instagram stories. Still, on a Twitter message, she made it clear that she’s having fun, and that Bradley is not to be her boyfriend.