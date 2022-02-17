Paris Jackson has a romantic Valentine’s Day date

Paris Jackson is having fun. The singer and actress was photographed having dinner with Michael Bradley, with the two holding hands and arriving in the same car.
The two were spotted outside of Craig’s, a restaurant in Los Angeles that’s a celebrity hot spot. Bradley wore a matching set of cream colored sweatpants and a sweater, paired with some gold chain necklaces. Jackson wore an outfit made out of maroon and brown shades, having on an oversized jacket, a dress and some knee-high cowboy boots.
Jackson revealed the identity of her date on Valentine’s Day, sharing a look of him via her Instagram stories. Still, on a Twitter message, she made it clear that she’s having fun, and that Bradley is not to be her boyfriend.
replace the word “golf” with “boyfriend” and this is how i picture some of y’all when i’m spotted with literally any man ever pic.twitter.com/X6DItQzJDn— PK (@ParisJackson) February 15, 2022
Michael Bradley is an artist, known by the name Blood Diamond. He is 35 years old and has lived in New York and California, where he’s now based. He’s known for his sculptures and metal works, using elements like gold, bronze, aluminum, and steel.
On February 12th, Jackson was spotted at a Valentine’s Day themed party hosted by Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun. She shared a photo on her Instagram, captioning it “frens.” The party was attended by a variety of celebrities, including Rita Ora, Demi Lovato and Jess Glyne.
Earlier this month, Jackson was in New York where she attended the premiere of the Broadway show “MJ: The Musical,” which celebrated Michael Jackson’s artistry and dedication to his live shows. She was accompanied by her brothers, Prince and Prince Michael “Blanket” II.
According to Page Six, after seeing the show Jackson sent flowers to each, with personalized messages on them. “What an amazing performance! I appreciate you and your talent. XO, Paris,” she wrote to lead actor Myles Frost, who played the role of Michael Jackson.