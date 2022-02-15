Paris Jackson parties with celebs at Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s Valentine’s Day party

Paris Jackson is growing up before our eyes, showing off her evolving style as she grows more and more into her identity.

On Saturday, February 12, Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun held a Valentine’s Day Party at Limitless Sunset in Los Angeles, which featured a bevy of celebrity guests, including Michael Jackson’s 23-year-old daughter. For the occasion, Paris wore a multicolored high-low dress covered in stripes, which featured a ton of oversized ruffles and an asymmetric hemline.

Over top, she threw on a long, brown jacket and a pair of matching knee-high suede boots. To accessorize, the star added a belt at her waist and threw on a few necklaces, also donning some simple rings on her hands. She carried her belongings in a backpack, which she carried in one hand, letting her curly blonde hair shine as she wore it down and parted down the middle.

Also in attendance at the bash were Jess Glynne, Rita Ora, and more celebs.

Earlier this month, Paris was spotted in New York City for the Broadway opening of MJ: The Musical, a show honoring her late father that was produced by his estate. The 23-year-old is the pop star’s second child by his second wife Debbie Rowe, whom he married the year after his divorce from his first wife Lisa-Marie Presley. He also has 25-year-old Prince Jackson and 19-year-old Prince Michael ‘Blanket’ Jackson II.

Upon the opening of MJ: The Musical, the show instantly drew a lot of criticism for ignoring the long-running allegations against Michael Jackson and his involvement with young children. While the singer was acquitted in 2005, the same allegations have persisted throughout the years, being highlighted in the 2019 docu-series, Leaving Neverland.

The claims first made their way into the public scene in 1993, just one year after the events depicted in the musical, which follows his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

Of course, Jackson’s children are going to support the musical regardless, which is exactly what Paris did. According to reports from Page Six, in response to the show, she sent roses to every single cast member with personalized notes.

One of the actors to play Michael, Myles Frost, received a note that read, “What an amazing performance! I appreciate you and your talent. XO, Paris.”