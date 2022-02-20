Paris Jackson introduces new music, says death is a part of her love songs

Paris Jackson released “The Lost,” her new EP. She visited the St. Regis Resort in Aspen where she played some of her songs and discussed the inspiration behind them.

Jackson played for a small audience that was engaged with the music. She talked about being inspired to write about a breakup she had one Valentine’s Day. “I hope you like it, I know he won’t,” she said. To introduce one of her songs, she said, ”I don’t write happy songs. So, when I do try to write a love song it usually ends up being a song about me dying. So, that’s what this one is, it’s called ‘Yellow Bird.’“

“The Lost” is a three-part project, made up of the songs “Breathe Again,” “Never Going Back Again” and a collaboration with Caamp called “Lost.” To promote her new music, Jackson will appear at the SXSW Showcase in Austin and will later join Patrick Droney in his North American tour through the month of March.

While Jackson usually doesn’t tend to discuss her successful musical family, she’s said she’d be open to collaborating with her aunt Janet Jackson. In an interview with Access Daily, she said “We haven’t talked about it, but I’m not opposed to it.” She also talked about her brothers and how special Prince is. “I think my brother is probably the nicest person I’ve ever met. Absolutely adore him, I adore all my brothers. My best friends.”