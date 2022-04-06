Paris Jackson partners up with KVD Beauty

Paris Jackson is the new KVD Beauty ambassador. Jackson is the first artist to partner up with the brand, which had been teasing an important announcement on previous posts. Jackson joins the brand in order to promote it and their new tattoo pencil liner, a product that matches much of Jackson’s look and style.

The announcement was made via Instagram, with KVD posting a photoshoot of Jackson wearing their make up and holding the eye liner. “INTRODUCING @PARISJACKSON FOR KVD BEAUTY FT. NEW TATTOO PENCIL LINER LONG-WEAR GEL EYELINER IN TROOPER BLACK,” reads the post, which then lists some of the perks of the pencil liner, including an ultra smooth formula that’s waterproof and that lasts all day.

Jackson promoted the partnership on her Instagram, explaining why she chose to collaborate wiht KVD Beauty and how the brand’s goals resonate with her personal identity. “As an artist, i was drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity. i cannot wait for all the exciting things to come,” she wrote. “I also appreciate how the brand brings tattoos and cosmetics together in such a beautiful way. Paired with the fact that they’re 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, this partnership with KVD Beauty feels truly organic and I cannot wait for all the exciting things to come.”