Paris Jackson says her new music is going to make her audience jump instead of cry

South by Southwest (SXSW) is coming to an end, and one of the many musicians that performed was Paris Jackson. The daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson talked to Billboard, calling the experience in Austin “challenging” but character building, noting that she has gotten a lot closer to her band. The singer also opened up about the new music that she says is going to make people jump instead of cry.

Paris released a 3 song EP this year called “The Lost EP” and she has been working on new music she says has folk roots and is “louder” than her old music. “There’s always going to be folk roots because I always start the song like a folk song on a guitar,” she told Jason Lipshutz. The singer said she’s looking forward to seeing her music make people jump instead of cry. “But it’s definitely a lot louder, and it’s more fun, and instead of making my audience cry, I’m going to make them jump, which is fun,” she said.

The actress released her first song “Let Down,” in October 2020, so she is fairly new to the music scene. The 23-year-old said her technique has improved, letting her go louder with her music “It’s fun because I’ve always wanted to make this kind of music, so it’s cool finally being able to do it because I’m just now learning how to project and how to play electric guitar and how to like go louder with it. So it’s new, but I’m starting to get the hang of it,” she said.

Considering Paris’ life story, it’s great to see her eager and excited to make fun and loud music. The model struggled with drug addiction by the age of 15 and attempted suicide several times. She has been open her journey, telling Willow Smith she’s happy to be alive.

Paris kicks off her first tour in a few days, and the singer said it will be full of a lot of “firsts.” “I don’t really have any expectations. This is my first real official tour, and it’s my first everything. My first type of way doing this music... first time playing electric guitar live, It’s a lot of firsts, so I’m kind of just going into it with an open mind,” she told Lipschutz.