Vanessa Hudgens and her sister Stella look like twins in Y2k inspired selfie

Vanessa Hudgens and her sister Stella Hudgens had people doing a double-take on Instagram. On Wednesday, the High School Musical star shared an adorable selfie with her little sister, making matching kissy faces in Y2k-inspired fashion. “Big y2k girls,” she captioned the pic.



It’s always nice seeing the Hudgens sisters together. Fans and friends in the comments couldn’t help but point out the resemblance. “I really thought Stella was you for two seconds LMAO,” Hailey Kilgore wrote. Another person commented, “You two look like twins sisters I know ur sisters but twins ?”

Others were just impressed by how pretty they both are. “It’s incredible how BOTH of u won the genes lottery,” someone commented.



Vanessa and Stella have a seven age year difference, seem to have a great relationship and love hitting the town together. On Thursday, Stella reshared a post from artist Vince Rossi where the sisters and group of friends look like they had a great night in matching all black looks.

©Vince Rossi





Like her big sister, Stella is an actress. In 2020 she starred in the series Players as “Nikki.” She is also a model and social media star with 1 million followers on Instagram. You will usually see Vanessa hyping her up under the posts with comments like “Stunner” and “icon.”

The 26-year-old also has a podcast called “That’s Crazy” with her BFF Omid Afshar where they give you their “fresh takes on all things crazy.” They were releasing episodes every Tuesday but it looks like they haven’t released anything since May 17th.