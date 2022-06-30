The mystery surrounding Marc Anthony’s daughter Arianna, on her 28th birthday

It’s no secret that Marc Anthony has a successful career in the music industry and lives his personal life in the public eye, as he was recently spotted enjoying his time in Europe with his fiance Nadia Ferreira while being on tour, and even hanging out with Salma Hayek during a recent performance. However when it comes to his family life, fans of the singer have been wondering about how some of his children live their lives, including the mystery surrounding his daughter, Arianna Muniz, who is now turning 28 years old.

The 53-year-old singer has a big blended family, from his children with Jennifer Lopez, Emme and Max Muniz, his children with Dayanara Torres, Cristian and Ryan, to his children with Debbie Rosado, Arianna Muniz, and Alex ‘Chase,’ who he loves as his own son despite not being his biological father.

©JLo on Instagram





And while his fans and followers have seen some of his children grow, as they are usually active on social media or are constantly spotted by paparazzi. Arianna has kept a low profile, and her life and relationship with her family remains a mystery.

There are even very few photos of Arianna with Marc, and she was the only one of his children who did not attend his 50th birthday party, where Alex ‘Chase, Cristian, Ryan, Emma and Max were photographed.

One of the only photos on Instagram from Arianna, was posted by Marc’s ex, Shannon De Lima, wishing her a happy birthday in 2017, declaring that she missed her at the time and describing her as “my princess.”

Now fans are hoping to finally see Arianna in Marc’s upcoming wedding with Nadia, however we will have to wait, as a date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, Nadia has been spotted spending time and getting along with some of the singer’s kids, recently in a video sitting next to Alex ‘Chase, and Ryan.