Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony’s kids are spending time with Nadia Ferreira

Marc’s sons appeared in a video alongside Nadia, showing that the family is comfortable spending time together.

By HOLA! USA -New York

With their wedding soon approaching, Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are spending more and more time together. A few hours ago, a video appeared on social media, showing Marc and his two sons accompanied by Nadia and Ricky Montaner.

Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira©@nadiatferreira
Marc and Nadia recently announced their engagement.

The video was shared on Mau & Ricky’s social media, and it shows Ricky showing off his new song, “Llorar y llorar” to Marc. The video was recorded by Ricky’s wife, Stefi Roitman, who captures Marc’s response as he listens to the song. In the background of the clip, Marc’s sons, name and name, are also listening to the song.

“She knows it already,” Marc says, pointing towards Nadia, who was sitting next to him. “I just heard music’s future!” Marc said, excited. He then proceeded to praise Ricky, showing him how much he loved the song and the way in which he mixed different musical genres in one track.

Marc Anthony y sus hijos©@mauyricky
The video shows the four of them, comfortable with each other.

This marks the first public instance where Marc Anthony’s kids are shown spending time with Nadia Ferreira. It’s still unknown if Marc’s other kids know Ferreira, who’ll soon be his fourth wife.

Hijos de Marc Anthony©@jlo
Marc and his six kids.

Marc is the father of six children, Ariana Muñiz and Alex from his relationship with Debbie Rosado, Cristian and Ryan with Dayanara Torres, and Emme and Max with Jennifer Lopez.

RELATED:

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira continue celebrating their engagement on a yacht in Miami

Marc Anthony’s fiancé Nadia Ferreira is officially a United Nations ambassador

Following their family reunion in Miami, Nadia and Marc sailed off to Europe, the next stop in Marc’s “Pa’ lla voy” tour. Through her stories, Nadia has shared snippets of her trips, including their first stop, in London, where Marc will have a concert on June 4th.

Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira©@nadiaferreirat
Nadia shared on her stories that she would be accompanying Marc through his European tour.

After his show in England, Marc and Nadia will travel to France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Spain. Through their trip, the newly engaged couple will likely make stops at some of the most emblematic sights in the continent.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more