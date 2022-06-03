Marc Anthony’s kids are spending time with Nadia Ferreira

With their wedding soon approaching, Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are spending more and more time together. A few hours ago, a video appeared on social media, showing Marc and his two sons accompanied by Nadia and Ricky Montaner.

Marc and Nadia recently announced their engagement.

The video was shared on Mau & Ricky’s social media, and it shows Ricky showing off his new song, “Llorar y llorar” to Marc. The video was recorded by Ricky’s wife, Stefi Roitman, who captures Marc’s response as he listens to the song. In the background of the clip, Marc’s sons, name and name, are also listening to the song.

“She knows it already,” Marc says, pointing towards Nadia, who was sitting next to him. “I just heard music’s future!” Marc said, excited. He then proceeded to praise Ricky, showing him how much he loved the song and the way in which he mixed different musical genres in one track.