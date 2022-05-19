Nadia Ferreira becomes a United Nations ambassador following engagement to Marc Anthony

Nadia Ferreira is hoping for a greener future. Following her exciting engagement to Marc Anthony, the 23-year-old announced that she is an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and PNUD Paraguay, aiming to bring awareness about sustainable development in her home country.

On Thursday, she shared a gallery of photos from her visit to her home country, Paraguay, where she met with locals and other United Nations and PNUD Paraguay officials, at the Ecological Reserve Banco San Miguel and Bahía de Asunción. She also visited children from the Caacupemí school, who gave her “warm hugs.”

“What an honor to be an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, to have the opportunity to reach more people to raise awareness about caring for our common home and promote,” she wrote in the caption.