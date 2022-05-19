Nadia Ferreira
Nadia Ferreira becomes a United Nations ambassador following engagement to Marc Anthony

The Miss Universe Paraguay 2021 is hoping for a greener future

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Nadia Ferreira is hoping for a greener future. Following her exciting engagement to Marc Anthony, the 23-year-old announced that she is an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and PNUD Paraguay, aiming to bring awareness about sustainable development in her home country.

On Thursday, she shared a gallery of photos from her visit to her home country, Paraguay, where she met with locals and other United Nations and PNUD Paraguay officials, at the Ecological Reserve Banco San Miguel and Bahía de Asunción. She also visited children from the Caacupemí school, who gave her “warm hugs.”

“What an honor to be an ambassador for the United Nations Development Program, to have the opportunity to reach more people to raise awareness about caring for our common home and promote,” she wrote in the caption.

Ferreria made headlines last week after revealing that the Rey de la Salsa proposed to her while celebrating her birthday week. The singer whisked her away to Florida on a private jet and surprised her with her closest family and friends waiting for her arrival, like her mother, Ludy Ferreira. Anthony was recording the whole surprise, and Nadia called it the “Best surprise ever.” “Thank you mi amor @marcanthony,” she wrote, adding “Eres EL MEJOR.”

Except Anthony wasn’t done with the surprises, saving the biggest one in the form of a large diamond ring that professionals have estimated to be 10 carats. Her birthday party quickly turned into an engagement party, once Anthony proposed at the end of dinner. “But the surprise came at the end of the dinner, when Nadia, wearing a skin-tight white dress, posted a picture on her IG showcasing a stunning diamond engagement ring with the caption ‘Engagement Partyyyyy’ with a ring emoji,“ a source told PEOPLE.

It will be Anthony’s fourth marriage and the first for Ferreria. The singer married former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres in 2000, and they welcomed sons, Cristian and Ryan, before splitting in 2004. He began dating Jennifer Lopez that same year, and they quickly got married in July 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme before their split in 2011, with their divorce finalized in 2014. In November of that year, he married model Shannon De Lima, and they announced their divorce in 2014 before it’s finalization in 2017.

