Marc Anthony’s covered up tattoo in Nadia Ferreria’s engagement pic was for JLo

News broke Friday that Marc Anthony proposed to his now fiance Nadia Ferreira, and while the news is exciting- it always comes back to JLo. Ferreira celebrated her 23rd birthday this week, and she shared a photo of the stunning engagement ring on Instagram, where her fiance’s hand is gently placed over hers. While the ring is beautiful, people couldn’t help but remember that the black square on his ring finger is a cover-up of the tattoo once dedicated to Jennifer Lopez. “JLM” the tattoo once read, seemingly for “Jennifer Lopez” and “Marc.”





JLo and Anthony got married in 2004 and separated in 2011. That same year he was pictured with the black square cover-up that is front and center in the Miss Universe Paraguay’s engagement post.



©Nadia Ferreira







It is not the only JLo tattoo the 53 year old had to cover up after the split. In 2006 he revealed a large “Jennifer” tattoo on his wrist, which has also been covered.



Anthony is a bit like Pete Davidson towards Kim Kardashian, when it comes to tattoos. In 2012 he got the Statue of Liberty tatted on his right forearm, dedicated to his then-girlfriend Shannon De Lima. TMZ reported at the time that the singer called her “Lady Liberty,” because she “freed” him from his past.

