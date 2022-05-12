Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship has been compared to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are both happy in new relationships, but people can’t help but compare them. Affleck has of course, rekindled the flame with Jennifer Lopez while Garner is dating John Miller. An insider recently talked to US Weekly, where they called the relationships, “very different.”



Miller is an under-the-radar businessman, and attorney, and a source told the outlet, “She loves how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff.”

Of course, having two superstars in a relationship is going to be different and at the end of the day, all that matters is everyone is happy. The source told the outlet, that Garner and Miller’s is “Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way. You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style.”



The source continued, noting that it wasn’t “a dig” against Bennifer. “They’re happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple and don’t need anyone else’s validation to know they’re meant to be together. That’s not to say they’re taking digs against others, it’s just not them,” they continued.



Bennifer 2.0 took the world by storm when they rekindled their relationship a year ago. Now they have been spending time with each other’s children, reportedly buying a $50 million bel-air mansion for their blended families.

Garner and Miller have had an off and on again relationship for four years and it was reported last month that he met her children, which she shares with Affleck. “John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids,‘ a source told Us Weekly. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother, and his [brother’s] wife,” they continued, noting, “It was casual and easy.”