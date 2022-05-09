Jennifer Lopez celebrates Mother’s Day with a throwback video and hanging out with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother’s Day by having lunch at Soho House in Malibu. Star arrived at the celebrity hotspot in her Bentley convertible alongside her teenage daughter Emme Muñiz.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman also took to social media to share a throwback video with her soon-to-be husband, Ben Affleck. The Mother’s Day video, data from the early 2000s, both appear to enjoy an NBA game.

“Hollywood’s hottest couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez,” said the announcer, while the couple sent a message to their moms.

A few days before, Lopez stepped out for lunch at the same place during Cinco de Mayo. The star brought the 60s to her street style in her retro-inspired ensemble, rocking a long knitted white cardigan with feathers, pink suede boots, and oversized round sunglasses.

Lopez’s recent outing comes after HOLA! USA reported that she was spotted hanging out with her daughter Emme and Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids at a recent school event.

While Ben and Jen were seen showing up to the event later, the 14-year-old spent time with Garner and her children with Affleck: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. Lopez shares Emme and son Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

This comes less than a month after Affleck and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer announced their engagement, nearly 20 years after Ben’s first proposal.