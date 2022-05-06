Jennifer Lopez brought the 60s to her street style in her retro-inspired ensemble. The singer, actress, and businesswoman stepped out for lunch at Soho House in Malibu, California, during Cinco de Mayo, rocking a long knitted white cardigan with feathers, pink suede boots, and oversized round sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez brought the 60s to her street style in a retro-inspired ensemble

The star arrived at the celebrity hotspot to grab lunch with friends.

JLo pulled up to the private, members-only Soho House in an off-white Bentley.