Jennifer Lopez brought the 60s to her street style in a retro-inspired ensemble

Jennifer Lopez brought the 60s to her street style in her retro-inspired ensemble. The singer, actress, and businesswoman stepped out for lunch at Soho House in Malibu, California, during Cinco de Mayo, rocking a long knitted white cardigan with feathers, pink suede boots, and oversized round sunglasses.
The star arrived at the celebrity hotspot to grab lunch with friends.
JLo pulled up to the private, members-only Soho House in an off-white Bentley.
Lopez’s recent outing comes after HOLA! USA reported that she was spotted hanging out with her daughter Emme and Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids at a recent school event.
While Ben and Jen were seen showing up to the event later, the 14-year-old spent time with Garner and her children with Affleck: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. Lopez shares Emme and son Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
This comes less than a month after Affleck and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer announced their engagement, nearly 20 years after Ben’s first proposal.