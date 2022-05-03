Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner

It looks like Jennifer Lopez’s kids are getting to know alllll the members of their mom’s fiancé’s family.

Emme Muñiz, the teenage daughter of Jennifer Lopez, was spotted hanging out with Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids at a recent school event.

While Ben and Jen were seen showing up to the event later, the 14-year-old spent time with Garner and her children with Affleck: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. Lopez shares Emme and son Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While fans already knew Bennifer’s kids were getting along with one another, showing Lopez’s daughter with her fiancé’s ex-wife shows all parties are commited to completely blending their families. This comes less than a month after Affleck and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer announced their engagement, nearly 20 years after Ben’s first proposal.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that J.Lo and Ben’s kids have become a very important factor at this stage in their relationship. The pair have been in the process of house-hunting, with a source telling Hollywood Life that they’re looking for a perfect home for them to raise their children together.

According to the source, Lopez wants a place where all five of her and Ben’s kids can be comfortable, with “extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.” Ben also wants a place that provides security and is “large enough for all their children.”

The same can be said for Bennifer’s wedding ceremony, with the source going on to say that couple is going to have “a huge wedding, whether they wanted to or not,” due to their expanded families. Plus, they will include their kids in the wedding party, and they reportedly plan on inviting Jennifer Garner to the ceremony.