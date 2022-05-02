Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, and Shakira are among the top 25 richest Latina singers

Whether playing their new singles and albums, buying perfumes, beauty products, or fashion lines, more zeros are added to their bank accounts every time we support our favorite singers. We all know that talent is not enough to become wealthy, and the support from the fans is the ultimate reason why stars can live lavish lifestyles and inherit their millions to their descendants.

Although we might never see celebrities checking and savings, Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth work alongside experts to calculate how much is their net worth by using different factors based on sales, profits, assets, market value, and employees.

Each year they release an updated list informing whose fortune grew and who went from billionaire status to millionaire or is in bankruptcy. According to Celebrity Net Worth’s recent listicle, there are four Latinas in the top 25 of the wealthiest singers, and their numbers are pretty impressive.

Position #9 - Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures‘ “A Star Is Born” at The Shrine Auditorium on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

According to the publication, the Cuban American singer and songwriter is in the top 100 best-selling music artists and has an estimated 130 million records sold worldwide — she sold 31.5 million of those in the United States alone. The seven-time Grammy Awards winner has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades. Estefan has released 24 albums and has had 38 #1 hits throughout her career. Her net worth is estimated to be 500 million dollars.

Position #13 - Jennifer Lopez

The website informed that JLo has a fortune of $400 Million. The actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, television producer, and businesswoman has a career of over 25 years and is one of Hollywood’s biggest Latina celebrities. The star’s net worth is a sum of all her movies, commercials, music, fashion and beauty line, and other business deals.

Position #22- Mariah Carey