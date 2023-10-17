Gloria Estefan stuns in a sparkling black outfit at Miami gala

Gloria Estefan was one of the guests at the 38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, in Miami. She was accompanied by her husband, Emilio Estefan, and attended the gala that honored athletes and humanitarians.

Gloria wore a tight black dress that had some flowers and details made out of sequins, looking stunning. She paired the outfit with a matching clutch purse and some open toed heels. She wore her hair loose and natural and took some photos alone and alongside her husband.

Emilio Estefan wore a traditional black suit that he paired with his trademark sunglasses.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan

Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s impact on the music industry

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are two of the most important figures in the Latin music industry. Earlier last month, the two were honored by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Emilio was honored as one of the industry’s trailblazers, with an introduction by Andy Garcia, who handed him an award at the start of the night.

Later on in the evening, Garcia introduced the award to Gloria, praising her voice and her influence as an important cultural ambassador for Latinos of all origins. In her speech, Gloria expressed her pride over using her music to push for change, and for empowering women.