38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Arrivals©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Gloria Estefan stuns in a sparkling black outfit at Miami gala

Estefan attended the dinner with her husband, Emilio Estefan.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Gloria Estefan was one of the guests at the 38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, in Miami. She was accompanied by her husband, Emilio Estefan, and attended the gala that honored athletes and humanitarians.

RELATED:

Lili Estefan shares exciting news: a baby is on the way for the Estefan clan!

First look at Gloria Estefan’s exclusive performance during musical game show ‘SUPERFAN’

Sebastián Yatra, Gloria, and Emilio Estefan receive RIAA Honors for their contributions to music

38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Arrivals©GettyImages

Gloria wore a tight black dress that had some flowers and details made out of sequins, looking stunning. She paired the outfit with a matching clutch purse and some open toed heels. She wore her hair loose and natural and took some photos alone and alongside her husband.

Emilio Estefan wore a traditional black suit that he paired with his trademark sunglasses.

38th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner©GettyImages
Gloria and Emilio Estefan

Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s impact on the music industry

Gloria and Emilio Estefan are two of the most important figures in the Latin music industry. Earlier last month, the two were honored by The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Emilio was honored as one of the industry’s trailblazers, with an introduction by Andy Garcia, who handed him an award at the start of the night.

Later on in the evening, Garcia introduced the award to Gloria, praising her voice and her influence as an important cultural ambassador for Latinos of all origins. In her speech, Gloria expressed her pride over using her music to push for change, and for empowering women.

Related Video:

Ariana Grande to pay $1.25 million to ex-husband amid divorce

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more