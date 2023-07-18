Lili Estefan shares exciting news: a baby is on the way for the Estefan clan!

Lili Estefan has shared exciting news with the world; soon there will be another baby in her family. Through her social networks the El Gordo y la Flaca host announced that in a few months, the Estefan family, including her children Lina Teresa and Lorenzo Jr. will learn how to change diapers.





©GettyImages



Gloria Estefan with her family



The baby on the way belongs to her brother Juan Estefan and his wife, Olina. So Lili will become an aunt again. The television host also shared a video of the gender reveal, where the entire family found out they are expecting a girl.

To reveal the sex of the baby, Juan and Olina gathered their entire family in a park. The mother-to-be tossed him a baseball which he hit to reveal the surprise. It burst with pink powder filling the air. Immediately, the entire Estefans, including Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, and Lili's father, celebrated and hugged.

“IT'S A GIRLAAAAAA!!!!!!!! 🥳🥳🍾🍾🎉🎉💃💃🎊🎊 everything comes in life but how did we have to wait for this miracle !!!!! Thank you GOD you are good 🙏 Congratulations my little brother @jestefan30 and my sister-in-law @olidaestefan for the best surprise in the world!!!! WHAT A BLESSING 🙏🙏 YEAHHHHHH can't wait to see her (I can't wait to meet her)”, Lili wrote in the caption.







According to Lili's message, this baby was a dream of Juan and Olina, who married in 2018. Lili's brother was so excited to learn that he would become the father of a girl, that he collapsed from the excitement.

“Congratulations to the whole family,” journalist María Celeste Arrarás commented on Lili's video showing the tender moment.

“That beauty. CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful Lili, what a joy for the whole family. God bless that doll,” commented host Karina Banda.

It's the Estefans' first baby in a while, as Lili's children are all young adults, while Sasha Argento, the grandson of Gloria and Emilio is already 11 years old. According to a post by Juan Estefan, the baby's birth is scheduled for the end of this year.



