Lili Estefan, her daughter and Thalia take over the internet to the beat of ‘La Macarena’

Lili Estefan and her daughter, Lina Teresa, are partners for all things fun, like breaking TikTok with their videos, featuring dance challenges and more. Recently, mother and daughter were joined by Thalia in a clip that has revolutionazed TikTok, being played over 40 thousand times as of this writing. Lili and Thalia have been friends for decades, so their collaboration was expected.

©@liliestefan



Thalía y Lili Estefan have been friends for years.

Lina, who is 19 years old, shared the video on her TikTok account (@linaluaces). In it, Lina, Thalia and Lili dance along to “La Macarena.”Lina is wearing a sports outfit while Lili wears a light blue dress that looks perfect for the spring. Thalia is wearing an all black outfit that she paired with black sunglasses.

The three women dance along to the iconic choreography from Los del Rio, smiling and giggling throughout. “Thalia wanted to do a tik tok,” Lina captioned the post, suggesting that Thalia was the mastermind behind the whole endeavor.

The video was also shared on Lili Estefan’s Instagram, where it was soon flooded by loving and positive comments. “Adorable,” “Beautiful women,” “Enjoy” are some of the messages that followers dropped on Estefan’s account.

Lili Estefan recently celebrated her 55th birthday, and she looks happier than ever. On March 20th, the co-host of “El Gordo y La Flaca” celebrated her special day alongside her friends and family, who all gathered to wish her the best in this new year of life.