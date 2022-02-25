Lili Estefan walked the Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 red carpet in the company of her daughter Lina Teresa. While Lili is one of the most well-known faces on Hispanic television, her daughter is currently venturing into the world of fashion as a model. These mother and daughter duo arrived at the award ceremony looking fabulous, the host of El Gordo y la Flaca took to social media to share some of the best pictures of her and her youngest daughter at the event.

This is not the first time that Lina accompanies her mother to an award ceremony, she has been by her side at previous Premio Lo Nuestro and the Latin Grammys.