Take a behind the scenes look at Thalía during her “Baila Así” video shoot with Becky G, Play-N-Skillz & Chiquis

On Monday, January 24, two-time GRAMMY-winning production duo Play-N-Skillz released a music video for their song, “Baila Así.” The collaboration includes three renowned Mexican female artists: Thalía, Becky G, and Chiquis.

The video was filmed in both New York City and Los Angeles, and was directed by Michael García and produced by Omar Reynoso for 305 Fills LLC. It puts the spotlight on Mexican culture with its red, white, and green theme, also including images of lowrider bicycles, catrinas, and even a convertible.

“Baila Así” mixes an innovative cumbia beat and catchy verses with the sax hook of Fito Olivares’ 1988 classic “La Gallina,” who also serves as co-musical producer with Play-N-Skillz. The single was initially released at the end of 2021 and returns this year with the visual fans have been waiting for from this star-studded line-up.

©Andre Jones





Now, we’re taking a behind the scenes look at Thalía throughout the production of the visual, getting all glammed up in extravagant red dresses and a bright lipstick to match.

These backstage photos also show the singer in another, edgier look, rocking a black corset, a bright red jacket full of fringe, and knee-high red boots.

©Andre Jones





The Queen of Latin Pop posted about the shoot to her Instagram page, boasting about just how much fun she has when doing projects just like this, even though they do include a lot of hard work.

“I love the shoots! Despite all the running it entails recording a music video, I love the adrenaline and sharing it with my team,” she wrote in her caption while sharing some of the BTS photos. “Of the things I enjoy most is taking care of every detail, from makeup, clothing, lights, EVERYTHING. Together we make magic!”

Check out the video for “Baila Así” up above.