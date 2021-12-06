Julissa Prado founded Rizos Curls in October 2017, not knowing that it would become one of the top clean haircare brands creating products that embrace and celebrate the beauty of curls, coils, and waves.

Focusing on providing quality curl care for defined, healthy, frizz-free, voluminous curls, and centering their mission on what they call the 3 C’s – Curls, Community, Culture — Rizos Curls were able to amaze people worldwide, including A-listers, such as Thalia.

©Enrique Vega



Thalia partners with Rizos Curls to release for Amor A Los Rizos collaboration

The global superstar knows achieving healthy natural hair is part of a process; therefore, she wanted to join the journey and partner with Prado to release the co-curated Thalia x Rizos Curls VIP BOX ‘Amor A Los Rizos.’ A limited-edition collaboration sold exclusively on RizosCurls.com in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

©Agencies



Thalia partners with Rizos Curls to release for Amor A Los Rizos collaboration

“My secret is ou; Rizoss Curls is reviving my curls!” says Thalia. “I’m so excited to share with you these products that are helping me embrace my natural curls again. Every product was chosen to help my curls get healthier and more defined with every use. It’s a pleasure to be able to lend my name to Rizos Curls, a Latina-owned small business and brand that I’ve been using the past year.”

©Agencies



The Thalia x Rizos Curls VIP BOX ‘Amor A Los Rizos’ comes in an exclusive box with a cover art illustrated by Latina artist Claudia Argueta

The Thalia x Rizos Curls VIP BOX ‘Amor A Los Rizos’ comes in an exclusive box with a cover art illustrated by Latina artist Claudia Argueta of @vibesbyclaudia.