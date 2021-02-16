Everything we know about Sofia Vergara’s beauty brand

Sofia Vergara is hands down one of the most successful stars in the film industry, a Latin-American icon, and now a beauty entrepreneur!

The Hollywood actress is officially launching her own brand, intending to include her signature makeup and potential skin-care and hair-care products.

Although more details are yet to be announced, the Modern Family star has partnered with the former president of Kiehl’s Chris Salgardo to offer consumers “a new generation of smart products,” ranging from skin care to wellness.

Chris has been described as “a long-time beauty and skincare executive,” known for working alongside Estée Lauder, L‘Oréal and Chanel.

Sofia stated she is thrilled to be working with him to create her brand, praising him for his “creativity, authenticity and track record for success.”

The 48-year old Colombian has been the face of countless beauty brands throughout her incredible career, and has also created a number of fragrances.

Including Tempting Paradise, Love Sofia, and her own lipstick Viva La Vergara in collaboration with Charlotte Tilbury.

Fans of the actress were surprised when she revealed during one of her Instagram Lives, that she had been doing her own makeup for the 11 years of the running hit seriesModern Family.

“It was like therapy. I would go there at 5 am, start my makeup, I’d do it faster than anybody, and it was really fun.”

It’s no secret that Sofia loves playing with makeup to accentuate her Latina beauty, so we can’t wait to see what she has prepared for the launch of her own brand.