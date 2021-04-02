National Vitamin C Day is celebrated on April 4th each year. This vitamin is widely recognized for boosting our immune system and helping it combat colds; however, not many people know that it is also clinically proven to be a powerhouse in overall health.

Among its many benefits, Vitamin C helps the skin by protecting it from daily exposure to light, whether natural or artificial, plus heat and pollution. It is also anti-inflammatory and promotes collagen.

©Diana Polekhina on Unsplash



National Vitamin C Day!

Our skin is not the only part of our body that can benefit from this water-soluble vitamin; experts suggest that ascorbic acid may reduce blood pressure and has the potential to lower the risk of heart disease. Vitamin C helps with the absorption of iron, and it is excellent for wound healing. As if this is not enough, it also aids in maintaining cartilage, bones, and even our teeth.

The observance of National Vitamin C Day is new. In 2019, SkinCeuticals founded it to celebrate all the proven benefits of this essential nutrient. Now, in 2021, we continue highlighting this potent antioxidant by sharing a list of skin, hair, and body staples you might want to have handy.